Lockdown robs migrant in Odisha of final goodbye to husband

Soro boarded an auto-rickshaw and travelled till Panikoili in Jajpur district where she commenced her journey on foot.

Published: 15th May 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

migrant

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The national lockdown has wreaked havoc on the lives of migrant workers. In Odisha, a 38-year-old worker could not make it to her husband’s funeral because she could not find transport to Mayurbhanj amidst the shutdown. She walked in the scorching heat, got an autorickshaw for a distance and at Bhadrak, the police came to her help but it all went in vain at the end.

Soro Hansdah of Udali village in Bangiriposi block works at a construction site in Cuttack’s Barang. On Tuesday, when her husband died, she started walking towards her village in Mayurbhanj to attend the last rites. She was intercepted by a police who gave her Rs 1,500 to travel till her home as she hardly had any money.

Soro boarded an auto-rickshaw and travelled till Panikoili in Jajpur district where she commenced her journey on foot. On the way, the woman met a group of 11 migrant workers who were on their way from Bengaluru towards their home in Bihar’s Motihari via National Highway in Odisha. Soro teamed up with them and reached Bhadrak in the night.

Bhadrak Police, led by SP Rajesh Pandit, were patrolling the National Highway near Charampa when they found the woman along with other migrant workers. When police found out about Soro’s personal tragedy, they tried to convince her to stay overnight so that they can arrange her return journey but she was inconsolable. She said if the authorities did not help, she would keep walking.

Pandit arranged a car on rent and directed a havildar and a lady constable to escort the woman till Bangiriposi police station. They reached Bangiriposi from where the local police and block officials escorted Soro to Budhikhamari panchayat.

Soro’s farmer husband Khela Hansdah was suffering from a chronic disease. Budhikhamari sarpanch Laxman Marandi told TNIE over phone that the woman was escorted till her village but by then last rites were already performed, he added. The woman is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Meanwhile, Bhadrak Police also arranged vehicles for the 11 migrant workers and left them at the inter-State check gate at Jamsola in Mayurbhanj.

