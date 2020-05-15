STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Migrant inflow rises in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur but tests limited to only 120 per day

On an average, only 120 persons are being screened and their samples collected every day although at least 450 migrant labourers are returning daily.

Published: 15th May 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as hundreds of migrants are returning to Jagatsinghpur district since last five days, the administration has stopped screening all the returnees before sending them to quarantine centres and collecting their swab samples for test.

On an average, only 120 persons are being screened and their samples collected every day although at least 450 migrant labourers are returning daily.

Administrative officials claimed that the State Government has directed them to send only 120 to 130 samples every day. The district is currently in orange zone with five active cases.

Arrival of migrants in the district began on May 3 and initially, only 20 to 30 people returned. However, the number rose to hundreds from May 9.

On the day, 115 migrants returned and on May 10, 125 arrived. While the number of returnees was 691 on May 11, 284 on May 12, as many as 350 migrants reached Jagatsinghpur on Wednesday.

A nodal officer informed that when the migrants had started returning, the administration was screening everyone before quarantining them.

“Till last week, every returnee irrespective of being symptomatic or asymptomatic, was screened and tested for Covid-19. But, the situation is not the same now. As per the district administration orders, we are not collecting swab samples of every one”, he said. In the last 10 days, only 1246 samples have been sent for test of which, five were found positive.

Chief District Medical Officer, Bijay Panda said since the Government’s focus is now on hotspots, it has directed Jagastinghpur administration to send only 120 to 130 samples for testing every day.

“We can collect 200 samples daily and sent for test but we have to restrict the number due to Government guideline”, he added.

On the other hand, instances of quarantine guidelines violations are being reported from various temporary COVID care centres.

Family members of returnees are visiting these centres to supply food and clothes to them. However, sarpanchs are yet to take corrective measures. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur coronavirus Odisha coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp