STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha makes Aadhaar optional for migrants, allows 19 ID proofs

On Thursday, Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija filed an affidavit stating that 19 documents are now listed as proof of identification for registration of migrant workers.

Published: 15th May 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar card

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government on Thursday submitted in the Orissa High Court that it has allowed multiple proof of identification documents for registration of returning migrant workers and made Aadhaar card optional.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice CR Dash disposed of a PIL after the State informed that 18 other identification proofs had been included in addition to Aadhaar card for registration of the returnees. 

On Tuesday, the bench had treated a petition, seeking direction to the Government to remove Aadhaar card as the only proof of identification for registration of migrant workers, as a PIL and issued notice to the Government. Mahendra Kumar Parida, a resident of Puri, had filed the petition. 

The bench issued the notice after advocate Iswar Mohanty arguing on behalf of the petitioner submitted that the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar number for registration has created hurdles for several stranded migrants without the document from entering the State. 

On Thursday, Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija filed an affidavit stating that 19 documents are now listed as proof of identification for registration of migrant workers. 

These documents are arms licence, voter ID card, Passport, PAN card, driving licence, freedom fighter card having photo, cast and domicile certificate with photo, passbook of post office or any scheduled bank having photo, certificate of address having photo issued by MP/MLA/Group A Gazetted Officer, address card with photo issued by Department of Posts, certificate of address with photo from Government recognised educational institutions, certificate of photo identity issued by panchayat head, Kisan passbook having photo, CGHS/ECHS card, pensioner card having photo, photo ID card of Central Government/PSU or State Government/PSU and photo credit card. 

Dubai flight lands in Bhubaneswar

A special flight from Dubai carrying stranded Odias reached in Bhubaneswar at 8.32 pm on Thursday. The AI flight landed with 151 passengers at Terminal-II. The passengers belong to 12 districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Government Orissa High Court Aadhaar card Aadhaar Odisha migrant workers
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp