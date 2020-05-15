Odisha makes Aadhaar optional for migrants, allows 19 ID proofs

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government on Thursday submitted in the Orissa High Court that it has allowed multiple proof of identification documents for registration of returning migrant workers and made Aadhaar card optional.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice CR Dash disposed of a PIL after the State informed that 18 other identification proofs had been included in addition to Aadhaar card for registration of the returnees.

On Tuesday, the bench had treated a petition, seeking direction to the Government to remove Aadhaar card as the only proof of identification for registration of migrant workers, as a PIL and issued notice to the Government. Mahendra Kumar Parida, a resident of Puri, had filed the petition.

The bench issued the notice after advocate Iswar Mohanty arguing on behalf of the petitioner submitted that the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar number for registration has created hurdles for several stranded migrants without the document from entering the State.

On Thursday, Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija filed an affidavit stating that 19 documents are now listed as proof of identification for registration of migrant workers.

These documents are arms licence, voter ID card, Passport, PAN card, driving licence, freedom fighter card having photo, cast and domicile certificate with photo, passbook of post office or any scheduled bank having photo, certificate of address having photo issued by MP/MLA/Group A Gazetted Officer, address card with photo issued by Department of Posts, certificate of address with photo from Government recognised educational institutions, certificate of photo identity issued by panchayat head, Kisan passbook having photo, CGHS/ECHS card, pensioner card having photo, photo ID card of Central Government/PSU or State Government/PSU and photo credit card.

Dubai flight lands in Bhubaneswar

A special flight from Dubai carrying stranded Odias reached in Bhubaneswar at 8.32 pm on Thursday. The AI flight landed with 151 passengers at Terminal-II. The passengers belong to 12 districts.