Odisha Police seeks 10,000 PPE sets to fight COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With lakhs of migrant workers expected to return to the State, Odisha Police urged the State Government to provide 10,000 sets of Personal Protective Equipment for the safety of police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

While more than one lakh migrants have returned to the State by train, bus and other vehicles till now, four lakh more are likely to return in the coming days.

In a letter to Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, AIG of Police (Provisioning) has requested to supply PPE kits for use of security forces to prevent spread of the disease during the emergency duty.

“A large number of migrants from Ganjam, Balangir, Nuapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and other districts are likely to return which necessitate mobilisation of increasing number of police personnel at the containment zones and quarantine centres besides at the entry point to the districts,” the AIG stated in the letter.