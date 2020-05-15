Odisha's Bargarh braces for return of workers

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Green zone and zero Covid-19 cases so far, Bargarh district is bracing for the return of 45,000 people in the coming days.

Till Thursday afternoon, the district has received 490 returnees but the number is going to swell by the passing day. They have all been sent to the temporary medical camps and quarantine centres.

“We are expecting return of 200-300 people from Friday and likely to receive around 1,000 returnees by the end of this week,” project director, DRDA Krutibas Rout said.

As many as 404 quarantine centres have been set up in the district including 389 in rural and 15 in urban areas. Of these, 116 are active at the present accommodating all the returnees.