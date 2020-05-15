STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Shortage of equipment, labour adds to farm crisis in Odisha

The scarcity of operators prevails even after the Odisha  Government’s announcement to facilitate the movement of trained manpower from Punjab and Haryana.

Published: 15th May 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With rabi paddy ready for harvest, prediction of India Meteorological Department of a possible rain accompanied by wind in Odisha coast has unnerved the farmers.

Amid acute shortage of labourers due to prolonged lockdown in the wake of rapid spread of coronavirus, a major problem faced by farmers is a scarcity of trained persons to operate combined harvesters, a versatile machine designed to efficiently harvest a variety of grain crops at low cost.

A large number of harvesting machines are lying idle due to non-availability of operators, who mostly come from Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka and West Bengal.

The scarcity of operators prevails even after the State Government’s announcement to facilitate the movement of trained manpower from Punjab and Haryana.

Two weeks ago chief spokesperson of the Government on COVID, Subroto Bagchi had stated during his daily briefing that the Government will bring 30 combined harvester operators to the State. The Government has failed to keep its promise.

“Agents of some combined harvester owners, who have arranged operators from West Bengal, are charging an exorbitant price to the farmers. Against a normal cost of Rs 2,200 per hour, the asking price now is Rs 2,800 per hour,” said Samarendra Singh, a farmer of Gop block in Puri district.

After the IMD prediction of possible rains, it has become difficult to hire a machine. Non-availability of harvesting machines and shortage of labourers are giving the farmers sleepless nights, Singh added.

The State has around 2,000 harvesting machines and a majority of them are owned by outsiders either from Andhra Pradesh or West Bengal.

Though many operators from Punjab and Haryana come with their machines for harvest during kharif and rabi seasons every year, the restriction on movement of machine and manpower have created a huge problem for farmers.

“If a farmer hires labourers, he has to pay Rs 4,500 (Rs 300 each to 15 labourers) for crop cutting in an acre. Harvesting through machines costs only Rs 2,200. Hence, many prefer harvesters,” Singh said.

“Around 20 per cent of the paddy crop in western and coastal districts are harvested, another unseasonal rain will be like the last straw on the camel’s back,” said former MLA Pradip Purohit who hails from Bargarh district. Everything else can wait, not agriculture. Farmers are under huge loan burden., he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha farmers Odisha coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp