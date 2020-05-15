STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social distancing in Cuttack? You must be kidding

With festivals like Sabitri Brata and Eid-Ul-Fitr inching closure, people are thronging garment showrooms in bigger numbers.

Published: 15th May 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Social distancing has gone for a toss in markets of the Millennium City as people have been crowding shops everyday throwing all social distancing norms to the wind.

The blatant violation of all guidelines have, sadly, been facilitated by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and district administration, who have turned a blind eye to the menace. The specter of coronavirus hovering above notwithstanding.

After the lockdown relaxation allowing opening of standalone shops, people are thronging markets and retail stores located along the roads stretching from Badambadi to Bajra Kabati Road, Dolamundai to Haripur, Tinikonia Bagicha to Choudhury Bazaar and Ranihat to Nuapatana flouting social distancing.

Though State’s biggest mango market located at Andhapasata Road in Berhampur and Bapuji Nagar market in Bhubaneswar were sealed for violation of social distancing norms recently, CMC is yet to act on such flouting in the city for reasons best known to it.

While most do not wear masks, the shopkeepers and showroom owners are found to be allowing them inside their establishments in gross violation of restrictions and standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Government.

To evade notice of police, some shopkeepers have covered their glass door entrance with sarees and dress materials.

Similarly, fruit market at Choudhury Bazaar and medicine wholesale market at Nayasarak are crowded, while eateries, tea and betel shop owners have started business in full swing.

The civic body claims to have constituted four enforcement squads to crackdown on violators. They are not to be seen and Cuttack is a sitting duck for a Covid-19 strike.

Coronavirus
