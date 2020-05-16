STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID-19 battle, Odisha gets ready for cyclone

Though the threat perception for the State is not clear, the Government asked Collectors to be in readiness and keep a watch over vulnerable population near the coast and low lying areas.

Cyclone-Maha

Cyclone image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the eastern coast of India bracing for a cyclonic storm, the Odisha Government on Friday alerted 12 coastal districts asking Collectors to identify alternative shelters for evacuation as thousands of people are already accommodated in cyclone and flood shelters doubling up as quarantine centres due to Covid-19 situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system may concentrate into a depression and further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday evening. Initially, it will move northwestwards till Sunday and then recurve north-northeastwards towards north Bay of Bengal between Monday and Wednesday.“The system is expected to concentrate into a depression by tonight or Saturday morning and only then its track can be ascertained,” said Director, IMD, Odisha HR Biswas.

Though the threat perception for the State is not clear, the Government asked Collectors to be in readiness and keep a watch over vulnerable population near the coast and low lying areas.Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed Collectors to ready the shelters with all amenities. They have been asked to identify additional RCC roof buildings for sheltering the evacuees to ensure social distancing.

Tripathy and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena reviewed the situation and said Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj have been put on alert.If required, evacuation will be made and teachers and sarpanches will be in-charge of shelter homes.

The Government has already accorded  Collector’s  power to sarpanchs and put them in charge of Covid-19 management in gram panchayats including running of quarantine centres.Jena said, the Collectors will prepare other concrete buildings in their jurisdiction for housing people in areas likely to be affected by the cyclone. Temporary medical centres located within three km from the sea be shifted if need arises, he said.

Jena said, the weather system’s movement is yet to be ascertained and IMD is yet to predict the point of landfall if it turns into a cyclone. It could be in north Odisha, south Bengal or even in Bangladesh, he said, adding fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea from Friday. “Satellite phones may be kept in readiness with Collectors, ODRAF and others. Coastal districts should also keep all communication system in operation,” the SRC said.

He said plans have been made for pre-positioning of ODRAF, NDRF and fire service personnel. They will rescue people likely to be affected by the probable calamity and clear roads.The review meeting was also attended by Director General of Police Abhay, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra and senior officers of police, fire service, law and order, NDRF and all department secretaries.

