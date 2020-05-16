COVID-19: ‘Farm-to-Shop’ project boon for Odisha farmers

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The ‘Farm-to-Shop’ initiative launched by Vedanta Limited has been instrumental in sustaining hundreds of farmers in the peripheral villages of Jharsuguda.Considering the disruption of livelihoods of farmers after the Covid-19 outbreak, Vedanta had launched the initiative under aegis of ‘Jeevika Samridhhi’ last month to help sustain farming households residing near its Jharsuguda plant during these difficult times.

‘Jeevika Samridhhi’, a farm-based sustainable livelihood project, has been implemented in Siriapali, Gudigaon and Keldamal villages. The project enables farmers to sell their produce directly to employees and families residing in the company’s township.

Sources said the initiative has benefitted over 120 farmers of Siriapali, Keldamal, Gudigaon and Amati (Kolabira block) who have harvested crops like potato, tomato, chilli, watermelon and sweet corn. Within one month, the project has facilitated farmers to sell over 10,600 kg of vegetables and earn a revenue of nearly Rs 3.58 lakh with a profit of Rs 1.5 lakh.

CEO of Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda CN Singh said Farm-to-Shop project aims at enabling communities to be self-reliant. “The initiative not only gives our employees and families their daily essentials, but also ensures continuance of livelihood for many small and marginal farmers,” he added.