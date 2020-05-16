COVID-19 lockdown queries a WhatsApp text away: Sambalpur Police

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Keeping in view the confusion surrounding lockdown and constant queries by the public, Sambalpur Police has launched a WhatsApp number for any kind of clarification on shutdown guidelines and related concerns.

A police team led by SP Kanwar Vishal Singh are replying to queries from 11 am to 12 noon on the WhatsApp number 9438916550 everyday. Anyone staying in Sambalpur or outside, can get their queries related to the district addressed. The department had launched the helpline service for a day on Thursday but chose to continue it after receiving an overwhelming response. On Thursday, police received queries from 28 persons but the numbers rose to 47 on Friday itself.The SP also stated that most queries are travel-related.