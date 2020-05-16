First case in Odisha's Bonai, Bisra rid of containment

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Bonai sub-division in Sundargarh district reported its first coronavirus case after an Ahmedabad returnee tested positive for the infection on Thursday night.

The 34-year-old male had arrived here on May 11 and was quarantined at the temporary medical centre (TMC) at RDD High School. After the detection of the case, the school premises was declared a containment zone on Friday.

Sundargarh chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said since the patient was put in institutional quarantine immediately after his return, there is no possibility of the infection spreading in the area. The school is well guarded with perimeter walls and situated away from residential areas.

Bonai Sub-Collector Pradip Dang said he along with seven other inmates of the TMC have been admitted to Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital.Meanwhile, the district administration lifted containment tag from Gurgurjore in Bisra.