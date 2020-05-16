Former Odisha MP Balabhadra Majhi seeks change in land laws

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member from Nabarangpur Balabhadra Majhi on Friday urged Odisha Government to bring amendments to the existing land laws in the State and open a window for tribals to sell their land to non-tribals.

Majhi, in a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, sought amendments to the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property Regulations, 1956. “The existing land regulations in the State is holding back the socio-economic development of tribals as it is preventing them from selling their land to people of other communities,” he said. Majhi said the land regulations for tribals in 1956 had been enforced as the literacy rate among tribals during the period was between 5 to 8.5 percent and they were being exploited by the land mafias.