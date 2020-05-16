Migrants stuck in Karnataka seek Odisha government's help for return

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Many migrant workers of Erasama and Balikuda, employed in manufacturing units at Garag in Dharwad district of Karnataka, have been left in the lurch due to the lockdown.These workers are living in miserable condition as their employers have reportedly stopped giving them remuneration citing closure of factories. Though the Karnataka Government has assured to extend help to the migrants stuck in the State, no assistance has yet been provided to them so far.

Biraja Kumar Swain, a migrant of Kadalibari village in Erasama block stranded in Karnataka, said over phone that for the last one and a half month, they are living in pitiable condition due to lack of money and food. “Nearly 105 workers including 47 from Balikuda and Erasama have been stranded at Garag. We had aired our grievances and problems before the local MLA but he is yet to help us. Neither any social organisation nor Government officials of Karnataka have come to our aid during this crisis period. If the situation continues, we will die of starvation,” said Swain.

Similarly, migrant workers Alok Rout and Srinabash Guru said they are fast running out of money. “We urge Odisha Government to rescue us from here and facilitate our return to our native places,” they said.

Earlier, these stranded workers had sought help from both BJD and BJP leaders of Jagatsinghpur but to no avail.

3,240 workers return to Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: Kalahandi has received 3,240 persons returning from other states so far with the number expected to touch 40,000 in the coming days. They have been sent to institutional quarantine at 124 centres in the district. The administration is also making provisions for transport of stranded migrant workers from other states.