STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Migrants stuck in Karnataka seek Odisha government's help for return

Many migrant workers of Erasama and Balikuda, employed in manufacturing units at Garag in Dharwad district of Karnataka, have been left in the lurch due to the lockdown.

Published: 16th May 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

The Odia migrant workers stranded in Karnataka

The Odia migrant workers stranded in Karnataka | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Many migrant workers of Erasama and Balikuda, employed in manufacturing units at Garag in Dharwad district of Karnataka, have been left in the lurch due to the lockdown.These workers are living in miserable condition as their employers have reportedly stopped giving them remuneration citing closure of factories. Though the Karnataka Government has assured to extend help to the migrants stuck in the State, no assistance has yet been provided to them so far.

Biraja Kumar Swain, a migrant of Kadalibari village in Erasama block stranded in Karnataka, said over phone that for the last one and a half month, they are living in pitiable condition due to lack of money and food. “Nearly 105 workers including 47 from Balikuda and Erasama have been stranded at Garag. We had aired our grievances and problems before the local MLA but he is yet to help us. Neither any social organisation nor Government officials of Karnataka have come to our aid during this crisis period. If the situation continues, we will die of starvation,” said Swain.

Similarly, migrant workers Alok Rout and Srinabash Guru said they are fast running out of money. “We urge Odisha Government to rescue us from here and facilitate our return to our native places,” they said.
Earlier, these stranded workers had sought help from both BJD and BJP leaders of Jagatsinghpur but to no avail.

3,240 workers return to Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: Kalahandi has received 3,240 persons returning from other states so far with the number expected to touch 40,000 in the coming days. They have been sent to institutional quarantine at 124 centres in the district. The administration is also making provisions for transport of stranded migrant workers from other states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha migrant workers Karnataka coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp