No exams till Class 8, all to be promoted: Odisha Government

Odisha Government on Friday promoted all students from Class I to VIII without examination.

Published: 16th May 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Students are seen writing the Plus one examinations wearing masks at MC School in Madurai

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Friday promoted all students from Class I to VIII without examination.Issuing a notification to this effect, School and Mass Education department said the Government is continuously assessing the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the decision to promote the students to next classes taken for their academic welfare.

However, promotion of Class IX students in all Odia medium schools affiliated to Board of Secondary Education, Madrasas and Sanskrit Tols and Class XI students in schools affiliated to CHSE will be taken at school level.

For promotion of Class IX students to X, marks secured by them in annual examination will be taken into consideration for the papers for which such examination has already been completed. For papers for which exams has not been conducted, marks secured in half-yearly test will be taken into consideration, the notification stated.

Similarly, the marks obtained in half-yearly examination and unit test conducted by schools may be taken into consideration as the basis for promotion of Class XI students to XII. Students who have not been able to appear these tests be allowed for retest after reopening of schools. 

