STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha enhances DA from 154% to 1645 for revised scale employees

The payment of arrears of the DA from July, 2019 to April, 2020 will be drawn and disbursed after drawal of salary of May, 2020.

Published: 16th May 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday sanctioned additional dose of dearness allowance (DA) enhancing it from 154 percent to 164 percent on the basic and grade pay taken together with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019 for employees who are drawing pay in revised scales under Odisha Revised Scale of Pay (ORSP) Rules, 2008.

Besides Government employees, the enhanced DA will be applicable to employees of aided educational institutions drawing pay under ORSP Rules, 2008. The teaching and non-teaching staff of universities, including teachers who enjoy AICTE/UGC scale under ORSP (College Teachers) Rules, 2010 and medical college teachers under ORSP (Medical College Teachers) Rules, 2010 and subordinate judicial officers drawing salary in accordance with the Law department resolution of August 2, 2010, will be eligible to get the enhanced DA.

Work-charged employees drawing regular scale of pay under the ORSP Rules, 2008 and job contract workers of consolidation and settlement organisation will also get the enhanced DA. The increased DA will be admissible to the Government employees who were in service on July 1, 2029 but are not in service now.

The Finance department memorandum said the bill for drawal of this enhanced DA will be submitted to all treasuries/special treasuries/sub-treasuries along with the pay bill for May, 2020 and onwards. The additional dose of DA will be paid in cash. The payment of arrears of the DA from July, 2019 to April, 2020 will be drawn and disbursed after drawal of salary of May, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ORSP Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Odisha increases DA
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp