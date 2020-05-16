Odisha enhances DA from 154% to 1645 for revised scale employees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday sanctioned additional dose of dearness allowance (DA) enhancing it from 154 percent to 164 percent on the basic and grade pay taken together with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019 for employees who are drawing pay in revised scales under Odisha Revised Scale of Pay (ORSP) Rules, 2008.

Besides Government employees, the enhanced DA will be applicable to employees of aided educational institutions drawing pay under ORSP Rules, 2008. The teaching and non-teaching staff of universities, including teachers who enjoy AICTE/UGC scale under ORSP (College Teachers) Rules, 2010 and medical college teachers under ORSP (Medical College Teachers) Rules, 2010 and subordinate judicial officers drawing salary in accordance with the Law department resolution of August 2, 2010, will be eligible to get the enhanced DA.

Work-charged employees drawing regular scale of pay under the ORSP Rules, 2008 and job contract workers of consolidation and settlement organisation will also get the enhanced DA. The increased DA will be admissible to the Government employees who were in service on July 1, 2029 but are not in service now.

The Finance department memorandum said the bill for drawal of this enhanced DA will be submitted to all treasuries/special treasuries/sub-treasuries along with the pay bill for May, 2020 and onwards. The additional dose of DA will be paid in cash. The payment of arrears of the DA from July, 2019 to April, 2020 will be drawn and disbursed after drawal of salary of May, 2020.