STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha migrant pedals 1800 km in 20 days on stolen bicycle

Prasant Nayak, a plumber working in Goa, was forced to steal the bicycle after some unknown miscreants robbed him of his own bike on way.

Published: 16th May 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

23-year-old migrant worker Prasant Nayak reached his native Endalo village in the district on Thursday after covering around 1800 km for 20 days on a stolen bicycle

23-year-old migrant worker Prasant Nayak reached his native Endalo village in the district on Thursday after covering around 1800 km for 20 days on a stolen bicycle

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In what seems to be a sequence straight out of the famous potboiler ‘Bicycle Thieves’ by Italian director Vittorio De Sica, a 23-year-old migrant worker reached his native Endalo village in the district on Thursday after covering around 1800 km for 20 days on a stolen bicycle. Prasant Nayak, a plumber working in Goa, was forced to steal the bicycle after some unknown miscreants robbed him of his own bike on way.

Prasant Nayak

Stranded without work for a week due to the lockdown, Prashant was forcefully evicted from his makeshift home near an under-construction apartment in Goa. With the construction company refusing to pay him money citing lack of work, he decided to cycle his way to Kendrapara.

He embarked on the journey on April 24 along with some other Odia migrant workers. On May 5, he reached Khammam in Telangana and decided to rest under an overbridge. However, taking advantage of the darkness, some unidentified miscreants stole his bike.

“We were taking rest when someone decamped with my bicycle. I searched for it for two hours but in vain. I saw another bicycle kept nearby and just took it,” he said.Prashant said he did not commit any crime. “I was forced to steal the bicycle as I had no other means of travel. I also suspected that someone probably took my bicycle by mistake leaving his own there,” he said.

Prashant had gone to Mumbai and from there to Goa in search of a better future. However, the coronavirus crisis poured cold water on his dreams. However, the plumber said he plans to return to his workplace after the lockdown is lifted. On his arrival at Endalo, the migrant worker was given a rousing welcome by villagers. Endalo sarpanch Sandhyarani Behera said Prashant has been put in quarantine in a temporary medical camp near the village.

An unemployed Antonio Ricci  (Lamberto Maggiorani) was forced  to steal a bicycle after someone stole his bicycle in the famous 1948 film that is said to have inspired the legendary Satyajit Ray to venture into filmmaking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oidsha migrant workers cycles' migrant workers cycle coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp