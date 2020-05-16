Odisha migrant pedals 1800 km in 20 days on stolen bicycle

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In what seems to be a sequence straight out of the famous potboiler ‘Bicycle Thieves’ by Italian director Vittorio De Sica, a 23-year-old migrant worker reached his native Endalo village in the district on Thursday after covering around 1800 km for 20 days on a stolen bicycle. Prasant Nayak, a plumber working in Goa, was forced to steal the bicycle after some unknown miscreants robbed him of his own bike on way.

Stranded without work for a week due to the lockdown, Prashant was forcefully evicted from his makeshift home near an under-construction apartment in Goa. With the construction company refusing to pay him money citing lack of work, he decided to cycle his way to Kendrapara.

He embarked on the journey on April 24 along with some other Odia migrant workers. On May 5, he reached Khammam in Telangana and decided to rest under an overbridge. However, taking advantage of the darkness, some unidentified miscreants stole his bike.

“We were taking rest when someone decamped with my bicycle. I searched for it for two hours but in vain. I saw another bicycle kept nearby and just took it,” he said.Prashant said he did not commit any crime. “I was forced to steal the bicycle as I had no other means of travel. I also suspected that someone probably took my bicycle by mistake leaving his own there,” he said.

Prashant had gone to Mumbai and from there to Goa in search of a better future. However, the coronavirus crisis poured cold water on his dreams. However, the plumber said he plans to return to his workplace after the lockdown is lifted. On his arrival at Endalo, the migrant worker was given a rousing welcome by villagers. Endalo sarpanch Sandhyarani Behera said Prashant has been put in quarantine in a temporary medical camp near the village.

An unemployed Antonio Ricci (Lamberto Maggiorani) was forced to steal a bicycle after someone stole his bicycle in the famous 1948 film that is said to have inspired the legendary Satyajit Ray to venture into filmmaking.