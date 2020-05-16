OSPCB advisory to industries after Vizag gas leak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of Vizag gas leak, Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has issued detailed guidelines for all industrial units manufacturing, storing or importing hazardous chemicals asking them to conduct proper safety audit before resuming their operations post-lockdown. The Board asked the industries to take necessary precautions for safety of plants as well as workers.

“The industrial units dealing with hazardous chemicals can resume their operations only after they take required measures to prevent occurrence of any chemical leakage or accident,” OSPCB said in its notice. Similarly, industrial units will be required to check their pollution control equipment, connectivity of online continuous emission monitoring system, effluent treatment plants and machineries with the help of trained manpower before their restart. In the event of any kind of chemical leakage or accident, the industrial units will have to inform the Board of Directors of Factories and Boilers and take immediate measures to address it.

In case of any major leakage or accident, they would also require to inform the local crisis group and district crisis group for better handling of the situation. The manufacturing units in the State have been asked to comply with the guidelines of National Disaster Management Authority issued on May 9.