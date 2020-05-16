STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police to help migrants on foot reach State border: Odisha DGP Abhay

Odisha DGP Abhay on Friday said all migrants from other states passing through Odisha will be provided transportation till the border.

MIgrants trying to return back to their native places.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha DGP Abhay on Friday said all migrants from other states passing through Odisha will be provided transportation till the border. The DGP said police personnel at check gates will assist the pedestrian migrant workers and facilitate their travel in buses till the bordering areas of Odisha. “The migrants on foot can also visit the nearest police station and from there they will be sent to the inter-state bordering areas,” said Abhay.

Food arrangements and travel expenses of the migrant workers are being incurred from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), he added.Police have also mobilised buses in Khurda, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for facilitating the travel of migrant workers. The DGP said separate arrangements have been made for persons entering Odisha through the 12 border checkpoints and for those transiting through the National Highways to reach their villages in other states.

“Once a person reaches a checkpoint either on foot or bicycle, vehicles are arranged for their return to their villages within Odisha. Similarly, vehicles are also arranged for persons transiting through Odisha to reach other states,” he added.

Police are facilitating the travel of migrant workers especially at Girisola in Ganjam district, Kerada in Rayagada district and Sohela in Bargarh district as the checkpost officials observed that many persons are entering through these points to proceed from South to North. “Many natives of West Bengal and Jharkhand reached Girisola and were sent to Laxmannath or Jamsola check gates,” said Abhay.

Those at Kerada are being sent to bordering areas of Kalahandi district and Kotpad in Koraput as they are mostly travelling towards Chhattisgarh or further. Similarly, people arriving at Sohela are being provided buses to reach Biramitrapur in Sundargarh or Jamsola as they are mostly travelling towards Jharkhand.

The DGP also informed that 1,349 buses have crossed 12 border checkpoints in the State. Over 500 buses have passed through Sohela and Girisola check gates, while 4,372 four-wheelers have crossed the 12 check points.

Odisha Police facilitated travel of 544 migrant workers of other states from Kerada check gate in the last three days, while 270 who reached Girisola check gate during the period were also provided assistance.
At all the check points, Odisha Police personnel, Department of Commerce and Transport and Department of Health and Family Welfare officials are remaining present round the clock.

