Rath Yatra: Wheels fixed to chariot axles

By Express News Service

PURI: Preparations for Rath Yatra this year turned a critical phase on Friday with the Biswakarma servitors fixing wheels to the axles of three chariots on the occasion of ‘Bhaunri’.The servitors have been working in two shifts to complete construction of the three massive chariots by June 22.

This year as construction began 12 days late, there was apprehension that fixing of wheels may miss the Bhaunri deadline. Usually, this part of chariot construction is completed on Bhaunri, the concluding day of Chandan Yatra.

After a series of rituals, the Pujapanda servitors brought out three ‘agyan malla’ from the Trinity and handed them over to the Biswakarmas (chief carpenters) of the three chariots. Following this, the wheels were fixed to the axles.

To make up for the delay, carpenters have been working from 9 am to 10 pm daily. The Biswakarma of Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath, Bijay Kumar Mahapatra said,”it was because of Lord Jagannath’s will that the wheel work was completed on time despite all the delay.”