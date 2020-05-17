9 houses gutted  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As many as nine families were rendered homeless when their thatched houses caught fire on Friday night in Balbhadrapur village under Erasama police limits. They were sheltered at a local school on Saturday.A van driver while returning to the village saw that the roof of Subhash Das’ house had caught fire.

He went to the house and called all the family members out but before the fire could be brought under control, it spread to nine other houses nearby. Fire fighters were called in to douse the flames. The other affected families are of Ranjan Das, Ramesh Das, Pabitra Das, Dillip Das, Dilu Das, Nilu Das, Sabita Das and Pravasini Das. No casualty or injury was reported but all the houses were reduced to ashes.

Cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, said Sarpanch Narmada Pal.