Community-level campaign to check virus spread

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Capital still a Covid hotspot, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation with the help of Commissionerate Police has started sensitisation programme at community level to check spread of coronavirus.Civic body officials and police have organised three community awareness programmes including Jayadev Vihar and Aiginia to reach out to leaders and members of various resident welfare associations and local social and cultural committees.

Women and Child Development Secretary Anu Garg, BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary and Additional CP Anup Sahoo attended the programme at Aiginia during which people were appealed to request those coming from outside to follow quarantine provisions.

BMC officials said around 25 community leaders from Jayadev Vihar Sanskrutika Unnayana Parishad, N5 Development Council, Rameswar Baristha Nagarika Sangha and Jagannatha Baristha Nagarika Sangha had participated.