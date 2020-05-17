Locals protest barricades  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Efforts of Rourkela administration and police to barricade some areas beyond the buffer zone on Saturday met with strong resistance from locals who forced the officials to leave. Authorities of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) accompanied by police on Saturday arrived at the Power House Road area to barricade branch roads connecting some thickly populated areas.

Locals alleged that the whimsical decision would mount hardship of people who are beyond the buffer zone. They said the administration has failed to restrict movement of people within the containment zone which so far reported 20 Covid-19 positive cases. As the protests continued, police had to return by just barricading the connecting roads near National Club, interior lane of Mangal Bhawan and two portions of the Mahtab Road.