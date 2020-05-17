Migrant’s body cremated in his native village

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : The body of 22-year-old Basudev Kurami, a migrant worker who died of fever at Dubak in Siddipet district of Telangana, was brought of Serpalli village in Malkangiri block and cremated by his family on Saturday. Basudeb had fallen ill 10 days back and taken to a hospital in Dubak. He along with 10 others from the village had gone to Telangana to work in a private firm three months back. His associates had urged the Telangana Government to provide an ambulance to bring Basudev back to the village. However, as their plea went in vain, they arranged `40,000 and managed to get a motorcycle for the journey.

Unable to sit on the bike as his condition had deteriorated, Kurami breathed his last on Friday. His body was brought in an ambulance provided by Telangana Government. Malkangiri Tehsildar Gunanidhi Nayak refuted media reports that the ambulance carrying Kurami’s body was detained at the Motu inter-State border check post. He visited the village and the worker’s family. .