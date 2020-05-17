Mobile medical unit out of service

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The mobile medical unit of Tata Steel Rural Development Society (TSRDS) in the district has not been functioning since May 1. The centre, set up in 2013, catered to residents of over 30 villages in Chhatrapur block. Once equipped with five ambulances and manned by as many doctors and other staff, closure of the centre has come as a jolt to the villagers.