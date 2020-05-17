Odisha coronavirus: Two more test +ve in Mayurbhanj, tally 11

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The district on Saturday reported two more Covid-19 cases from Pingu panchayat in Kaptipada block and Baripada Municipality area. The persons had returned from Surat and West Bengal.

The first patient, a 16-year-old boy, had returned from Surat in a bus on May 4. He was accommodated at a temporary medical centre (TMC) at Pingu. His swab sample was collected a day after his arrival.

The other, also a 15-year-old boy, had returned from West Bengal after attending a marriage ceremony and kept at a quarantine centre at Takatpur within Baripada Municipality area. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the victims had not come in contact with anyone outside their respective quarantine centres. He asked the residents of the areas not to panic as both of them have been sent to a Covid hospital in Cuttack. Sanitisation drives were carried out at the quarantine centres where they were kept.

With the two new cases on the day, the number of people infected by the virus has gone up to 11 in the district in the last 16 days. On Friday, a 55-year-old migrant worker of Raikoma village within Baisinga police limits committed suicide by hanging from a tree outside a TMC. He had returned from Andhra Pradesh, was staying at the centre since May 12. He reportedly took the extreme step fearing he might have contracted the disease. His tests reports are awaited.

Jajpur crosses 100 mark

Jajpur: WITH 31 fresh coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally of Jajpur district crossed 100 on Saturday. The district now has 121 positive cases. According to official reports, of the 31 new cases, 20 are from Binjharpur block alone while six patients belong to Bari and five others are from Rasulpur block. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said while 30 persons are West Bengal returnees, one person returned from Jharkhand. While all the West Bengal returnees were accommodated in their respective gram panchayat quarantine centres, the Jharkhand returnee was placed in a temporary medical centre. Of the total 121 positive cases in the district, 69 are active while 52 have recovered so far.