STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha coronavirus: Two more test +ve in Mayurbhanj, tally 11

The district on Saturday reported two more Covid-19 cases from Pingu panchayat in Kaptipada block and Baripada Municipality area.

Published: 17th May 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant looks through a window during his departure for Odisha by 'Shramik Special' train at Panvel Railway Station amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Navi Mumbai

A migrant looks through a window during his departure for Odisha by 'Shramik Special' train at Panvel Railway Station amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Navi Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The district on Saturday reported two more Covid-19 cases from Pingu panchayat in Kaptipada block and Baripada Municipality area. The persons had returned from Surat and West Bengal. 
The first patient, a 16-year-old boy, had returned from Surat in a bus on May 4. He was accommodated at a temporary medical centre (TMC) at Pingu. His swab sample was collected a day after his arrival. 

The other, also a 15-year-old boy, had returned from West Bengal after attending a marriage ceremony and kept at a quarantine centre at Takatpur within Baripada Municipality area. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the victims had not come in contact with anyone outside their respective quarantine centres. He asked the residents of the areas not to panic as both of them have been sent to a Covid hospital in Cuttack. Sanitisation drives were carried out at the quarantine centres where they were kept. 

With the two new cases on the day, the number of people infected by the virus has gone up to 11 in the district in the last 16 days. On Friday, a 55-year-old migrant worker of Raikoma village within Baisinga police limits committed suicide by hanging from a tree outside a TMC. He had returned from Andhra Pradesh, was staying at the centre since May 12. He reportedly took the extreme step fearing he might have contracted the disease. His tests reports are awaited. 

Jajpur crosses 100 mark
Jajpur: WITH 31 fresh coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally of Jajpur district crossed 100 on Saturday. The district now has 121 positive cases. According to official reports, of the 31 new cases, 20 are from Binjharpur block alone while six patients belong to Bari and five others are from Rasulpur block. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said while 30 persons are West Bengal returnees, one person returned from Jharkhand. While all the West Bengal returnees were accommodated in their respective gram panchayat quarantine centres, the Jharkhand returnee was placed in a temporary medical centre. Of the total 121 positive cases in the district, 69 are active while 52 have recovered so far. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp