Odisha girl with unusual congenital deformity gets a new lease of life

The doctors at  Obstetrics and Gynaecology department during clinical investigation came to know that the girl was having only her left kidney apart from the congenital deformity.

Published: 17th May 2020 10:26 PM

The team of doctors who performed the laparoscopic procedure on the teenager in Odisha. (Photo | Express)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar were astounded when a teenage girl with one kidney, double cervixes, uteruses and vaginas, an unusual congenital deformity, was presented for treatment.

With severe pain in the lower abdomen the 19-year-old girl from Sundargarh arrived at the OPD of Apollo Hospital last week.

Even though the teenager got her monthly menstruation, she had a hard time as it was accompanied by severe pain and a bulge in her private parts. The doctors at  Obstetrics and Gynaecology department during clinical investigation came to know that the girl was having only her left kidney apart from the congenital deformity. She was having acute pain ever since she attained puberty.

The girl had undergone a laparoscopic procedure eight years back at a hospital in her district that helped her with temporary relief. However, she continued to suffer from same problem and this time her condition became even more acute. 

Senior Gynaecology consultant Dr GSS Mohapatra said it as a case of OHVIRA Syndrome (Obstructed hemivagina with ipsilateral renal anomaly) which is found one in 10 lakh cases. "We initially did an ultrasound that showed that the girl was having double uteruses - one is slightly big and another small. After the MRI was conducted, we found her with double cervixes and two vaginas," he said.

After a detailed and careful study, it was found that the left part of her vagina was open while the right side was blocked. That is why she was having regular periods from the left side and never menstruated from the right side. "The blood from the side gets accumulated in each subsequent cycle and gives rise to a large pelvic mass - called obstructed hemivagina," he informed.

Amidst coronavirus pandemic, the O&G surgeons led by Dr Mohapatra went for concomitant laparoscopy with hysteroscopy. A tract was created permanently and the opening from the right side was made continuous removing the obstruction. "Both her vaginas were clubbed together to make one and other deformities were rectified. She has recovered and her postoperative period was uneventful. This is first such case in Odisha," added Dr Mohapatra. Regional CEO of Apollo Hospitals Sudhir M Diggikar has congratulated the team.

