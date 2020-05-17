STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Quarantined under tree  

The 2 youths had returned from Balasore, which is a red zone

Published: 17th May 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

The youths under a tree at Ghenupalli village on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Belying the tall claims of State Government of having made adequate arrangement for accommodation for every returnee down to the village level, two workers were forced to take shelter under a tree for three days at Ghenupalli village as the quarantine centre refused entry and villagers did not let them in.The youths were working as farm labourers in Jaleswar town under Balasore district and returned to Ghenupali village on Wednesday. 

Fearing Covid-19 transmission since the youths returned from a red zone, villagers did not allow them to enter the village. Under pressure of co-villagers, their families also refused to allow them in their houses.  
Surprisingly, although villagers suggested them to go to the quarantine centre set up at the Badasahi High School, on the outskirts of the village, the centre in-charge said that the facility was only meant for migrants from other states and not for local returnees. 

With no other option, the youths were forced to stay in isolation under the shade of a tree from Wednesday to Saturday. Family members supplied them food and water.When the block officials came to know about the incident, they rushed to the village on Saturday and shifted the two to Ghenupali primary school, about 100 metres away from their houses.

Jujomura block development officer Saroj Biswal said since there is no temporary Covid care centre for local returnees in Ghenupali, an alternative arrangement had to be made at the  primary school. An SHG has been directed to supply them food and a health team would be sent for their check-up, he informed. 
Interestingly, the Covid care centre is empty as no returnee from outside the State has arrived yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp