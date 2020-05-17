Quarantined under tree  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Belying the tall claims of State Government of having made adequate arrangement for accommodation for every returnee down to the village level, two workers were forced to take shelter under a tree for three days at Ghenupalli village as the quarantine centre refused entry and villagers did not let them in.The youths were working as farm labourers in Jaleswar town under Balasore district and returned to Ghenupali village on Wednesday.

Fearing Covid-19 transmission since the youths returned from a red zone, villagers did not allow them to enter the village. Under pressure of co-villagers, their families also refused to allow them in their houses.

Surprisingly, although villagers suggested them to go to the quarantine centre set up at the Badasahi High School, on the outskirts of the village, the centre in-charge said that the facility was only meant for migrants from other states and not for local returnees.

With no other option, the youths were forced to stay in isolation under the shade of a tree from Wednesday to Saturday. Family members supplied them food and water.When the block officials came to know about the incident, they rushed to the village on Saturday and shifted the two to Ghenupali primary school, about 100 metres away from their houses.

Jujomura block development officer Saroj Biswal said since there is no temporary Covid care centre for local returnees in Ghenupali, an alternative arrangement had to be made at the primary school. An SHG has been directed to supply them food and a health team would be sent for their check-up, he informed.

Interestingly, the Covid care centre is empty as no returnee from outside the State has arrived yet.