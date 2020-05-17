Woman sets herself, two kids on fire

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A woman allegedly poured kerosene on herself and her two minor sons and set herself and them afire at her house in Kendrapara district on Saturday.The deceased, 30-year-old Lobabati Swain was a resident of Bhopal village under Tantiapala Marine police limits. They were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. But while the mother and her four-year-old son Aswini died, her elder son Ayas (6) is in a critical condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman out of a domestic dispute with her husband Sachitra Swain, locked herself and her two children in a room and poured kerosene on herself and them. She then set all three afire. A police complaint has been filed and investigation is underway, said IIC of Tantiapala police station, Jyoti Swain.