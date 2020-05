By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A ‘corona asur’ (demon) moved on the streets of Balangir on Sunday to spread awareness about the deadly virus.

Noted actor Suresh Sahu, dressed as a demon, educated people about coronavirus as part of an initiative launched by Being Human Foundation.

The demon, dressed in black, urged residents to stay indoors. He also distributed masks and warned people against violating the lockdown norms.