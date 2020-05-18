Coronavirus lockdown: Odisha farmers threaten stir as sales dip

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Staring at complete destruction of their pumpkin yield in absence of market access due to lockdown, farmers have threatened to take to the streets if the Government does not announce compensation for their losses soon.

More than 100 tonne of pumpkins are left rotting as the farmers have not been able to sell their produce.

Ajay Kojha, a farmer of Govindprasad village, had harvested one and half tonne pumpkins on his three-acre land. But, there are no takers. Almost the bulk of the pumpkins are now rotting and he has no option but to suffer the loss.

The farmers alleged that their produce has gone unsold as unscrupulous traders taking the advantage of lockdown are bent upon buying them at throwaway prices. “We would rather sustain the loss than sell the pumpkins for the paltry Rs 5 a kg offered by traders, “ said a farmer.

The farmers alleged that they have pleaded with the Horticulture department officials to facilitate marketing support in these dire times but their repeated requests have fallen on deaf ears. The lone food processing and canning centre, run by the Horticulture department, continues to remain closed. Even the eight private food processing units in the district have shut down courtesy the COVID-19 lockdown.

The growers have also rued absence of any food processing industry in the district despite the region being a fertile ground for pumpkin farming. The vegetable is a key base ingredient in various processed food items.

Unable to find a way out, they have urged the Government to buy pumpkins from them and use those in cooked meals served at quarantine centres across the district and State. Nearly 1,553 people are being served food at quarantine centres in the district, apart from around 2,000 poor and distressed labourers in municipality and NAC areas.

Deputy director, Horticulture, Bhagban Dash, admitted that sale of pumpkin and other vegetables has plummeted amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The department has sent reports on the situation to State authorities but has not received any update on compensation or market support, he said.