COVID-19: Migrants of Cuttack happy where they are, unwilling to return

CUTTACK: Thousands of migrant workers might be heading to Ganjam from Surat and other parts of the country but those from Cuttack seem to be happy where they are.

After state government facilitated return of migrant workers from different states and announced necessary transport and incentives during the quarantine period, 65-year-old Sudarsan Kandi, a daily wage earner of Patasura village under Nischintakoili block registered his son and nephew for their return from Hyderabad. However, both are now unwilling to return.

“We don’t want to put ourselves and family members at risk and administration in a difficult position. We are fine here and will not return,” said his 30-year-old son Anant Kandi. Anant and cousin Deepak Kandi work as plumbers with local contractor at Rahmath Nagar in Hyderabad.

Similarly, Niranjan Sethy (22), Satyajit Nayak (20) and Pramod Moharana (21) of the village have decided not to return home too. While Niranjan and Satyajit work as plumbers in Hyderabad, Pramod works in a cotton mill in Surat.

Sapanpur’s Bijay Kumar Dash is happy that his two sons Debasish and Subhasish sent him letter stating that they were not willing to return from Hyderabad as it would mean quarantine at TMCs. Both who work with a private company in Hyderabad and are ready to bear the difficulties there till the company resumes operation but do not want to bother others in their native village. “We will come home after normalcy is restored,” stated both.

These are not some isolated cases. Considering the present situation and scenario, many migrants workers from across 14 blocks and four ULBs of district who registered - either by themselves or by their family members - are reluctant to return to their native villages. According to official reports, a total of 58,289 migrant workers were registered with the administration by May 15 but just 7,445 have, so far, returned to their homes by Saturday.

