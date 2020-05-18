STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Migrants of Cuttack happy where they are, unwilling to return

According to official reports, a total of 58,289 migrant workers were registered with the administration by May 15 but just 7,445 have, so far, returned to their homes by Saturday.

Published: 18th May 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants on their way to Sub-Collector's office hoping to be sent back to their home towns in Vijayawada on Monday.

A total of 58,289 migrant workers were registered with the administration by May 15 (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Thousands of migrant workers might be heading to Ganjam from Surat and other parts of the country but those from Cuttack seem to be happy where they are.

After state government facilitated return of migrant workers from different states and announced necessary transport and incentives during the quarantine period, 65-year-old Sudarsan Kandi, a daily wage earner of Patasura village under Nischintakoili block registered his son and nephew for their return from Hyderabad. However, both are now unwilling to return.

“We don’t want to put ourselves and family members at risk and administration in a difficult position. We are fine here and will not return,” said his 30-year-old son Anant Kandi. Anant and cousin Deepak Kandi work as plumbers with local contractor at Rahmath Nagar in Hyderabad.

Similarly, Niranjan Sethy (22), Satyajit Nayak (20) and Pramod Moharana (21) of the village have decided not to return home too. While Niranjan and Satyajit work as plumbers in Hyderabad, Pramod works in a cotton mill in Surat.

Sapanpur’s Bijay Kumar Dash is happy that his two sons Debasish and Subhasish sent him letter stating that they were not willing to return from Hyderabad as it would mean quarantine at TMCs. Both who work with a private company in Hyderabad and are ready to bear the difficulties there till the company resumes operation but do not want to bother others in their native village. “We will come home after normalcy is restored,” stated both.

These are not some isolated cases. Considering the present situation and scenario, many migrants workers from across 14 blocks and four ULBs of district who registered - either by themselves or by their family members - are reluctant to return to their native villages.  According to official reports, a total of 58,289 migrant workers were registered with the administration by May 15 but just 7,445 have, so far, returned to their homes by Saturday.

Registration data

A total of 58,289 migrant workers were registered with the administration by May 15

7,445 labourers have, so far, returned to their homes by Saturday

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp