COVID-19: Newborn abandoned by migrant mother

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As a million tragedies unfold as migrant workers across the country make their way back in most inhuman conditions, a woman reportedly gave birth to a baby in the midst of her walk at the Mission Hospital here on Friday but abandoned it a day after.

Sundargarh district child protection officer Sribanta Jena said preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman was a migrant from Jharkhand and travelling alone.

She was found lying under a tree and was brought to the hospital where she gave birth to the baby.



As villagers were suspecting that she might have come from coronavirus affected areas, the hospital authorities took her to Hi-Tech COVID-19 hospital for test. Mishra said the woman was kept at the Mission Hospital but she somehow managed to escape on Saturday.

ICDS supervisor Sushma Mishra, who visited the spot immediately after the incident, said Kansbahal police have tracked the woman and kept her at a shelter. The baby has been handed over to the Childline.