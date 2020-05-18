COVID-19: Quarantine violations to attract red notice and FIR in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People directed to be in home quarantine over suspicion of coronavirus infection, if found violating the rule, will face legal action.

As per the new standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the quarantined individuals or families will be kept under close watch by neighbours, surveillance teams and police. If the families violate the quarantine norms, a red notice will be issued against them by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner.

In case there is further violation of the norms, the quarantined individual or family will be sent to Government facilities and an FIR will be lodged against them for legal action.

The SOP has been framed keeping in view the extension of quarantine period in the State from 14 to 28 days by the Government a few days back. As per the SOP, all the immediate neighbours of the persons quarantined will informed about it and will be requested to help them in supply of essentials and medicines in need.

On the other hand, the neighbours will be asked to keep a close eye on the individual or family concerned whether they are adhering to the quarantine conditions.

“In case the neighbours found the quarantine family is violating the conditions then they should immediately call 100 or 1929 to inform about such violation. They can also inform it to the local ward officer, zonal deputy commissioner or police,” the SOP said.

The quarantined families will be informed about the facilities available to order essentials online and other services including home delivery of food.