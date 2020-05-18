STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Quarantine violations to attract red notice and FIR in Odisha

People directed to be in home quarantine over suspicion of coronavirus infection, if found violating the rule, will face legal action.

Published: 18th May 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown, coronavirus

A old man and a lay travelling in a two wheeler aka rickshaw. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People directed to be in home quarantine over suspicion of coronavirus infection, if found violating the rule, will face legal action.

As per the new standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the quarantined individuals or families will be kept under close watch by neighbours, surveillance teams and police. If the families violate the quarantine norms, a red notice will be issued against them by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner.

In case there is further violation of the norms, the quarantined individual or family will be sent to Government facilities and an FIR will be lodged against them for legal action.

The SOP has been framed keeping in view the extension of quarantine period in the State from 14 to 28 days by the Government a few days back. As per the SOP, all the immediate neighbours of the persons quarantined will informed about it and will be requested to help them in supply of essentials and medicines in need.

On the other hand, the neighbours will be asked to keep a close eye on the individual or family concerned whether they are adhering to the quarantine conditions.

“In case the neighbours found the quarantine family is violating the conditions then they should immediately call 100 or 1929 to inform about such violation. They can also inform it to the local ward officer, zonal deputy commissioner or police,” the SOP said.

The quarantined families will be informed about the facilities available to order essentials online and other services including home delivery of food.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp