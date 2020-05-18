STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 spreads to 22 districts in Odisha with 91 new cases

The new cases reported from Bhadrak, Balasore, Ganjam, Cuttack, Puri, Keonjhar, Khurda, Balangir, Kendrapara, Sundargarh and Sambalpur took the State tally to 828.

Health officials checking the migrant workers for COVID-19 symptoms. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 91 more testing positive and one succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise rapidly in Odisha.The State Government on Sunday revised the death toll from five to four, citing that one person, who died at a quarantine centre, tested negative to the virus.

Of the 91 new cases, 87 are from quarantine centres and they had returned from Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The rest four, including a sarpanch, are local contacts.

While highest 28 cases have been recorded in Bhadrak and 17 in Balasore, 15 cases were detected in Ganjam followed by 12 in Cuttack, seven in Puri, four in Keonjhar, three in Khurda, two in Balangir, one each in Kendrapara, Sundargarh and Sambalpur. Seventeen persons of the 28 cases detected in Bhadrak had returned from Surat, eight from West Bengal and one from Hyderabad. They all were in quarantine.

Similarly, 10 of the 17 affected persons in Balasore are Hyderabad returnees, three from WB, two from Surat and one from Maharashtra. Among the 15 cases in Ganjam, 14 are Surat returnees and one local contact. Of the seven new cases in Puri, three each had returned from Surat and Bengal.

Sambalpur district reported its first coronavirus positive case and joined the list of 22 affected districts in the State. The person, who had returned from Ahmedabad, has tested positive.

Sources said a 38-year-old man from Ganjam district kept in a quarantine centre after he returned from Surat died on Saturday night. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

