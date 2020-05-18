Cyclone Amphan: Odisha readies plan to evacuate 11 lakh people

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as cyclone Amphan, which has taken shape of very severe cyclonic storm, is predicted to skirt Odisha and make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh, the state government is not leaving anything to chance.

The government on Sunday decided to make preparations for evacuating 11 lakh people from low-lying and vulnerable areas of the coastal districts. As many as 567 cyclone shelters and 7092 pucca buildings have been readied to accommodate them.

However, a final decision on shifting of people will be taken after more definite picture of the cyclone track is available. As per the predicted path of the cyclone till now, people of around 700 villages along the sea coast are likely to be severely affected, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said.

The SRC said 12 coastal and adjoining districts have been put on high alert and asked to undertake required preparedness measures to effectively handle the situation. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have been instructed to remain fully prepared.

The administration of vulnerable districts have been directed to keep multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters in readiness and to identify other suitable RCC roofed public buildings for use as safe shelters in case of requirement.

The Collectors, State Disaster Response Force and other officers having satellite phones have been directed to recharge and keep them ready for use. Besides, the digital mobile radio installed in six coastal districts have also been tested and kept ready for communication with Collectors, block development officers and others in case telephone and cell phone networks are down, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the very severe cyclonic storm Amphan will skirt Odisha coast and move fast across north-west Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on Wednesday as a very severe tropical storm.

“Amphan is expected to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm within 24 hours. It will move northwards then recurve north-northeastwards and move fast across north-west Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Island (Bangladesh) on Wednesday afternoon or evening as a very severe cyclonic storm,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall will likely occur at isolated places over Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected at many places in coastal Odisha, Koraput and Rayagada districts and at one or two places in remaining districts of the State during the period. The Met office has issued a red warning and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along Odisha coast from Monday. Those in the sea have been asked to return by Sunday night.

The SRC said there will be complete fishing ban from May 18 to 20. As per information received, all fishermen in Dhamra area of Bhadrak district have already returned to the shore, he said.National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in coastal districts like Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, and others, to handle any emergency situation.