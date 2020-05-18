STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha readies plan to evacuate 11 lakh people

However, a final decision on shifting of people will be taken after more definite picture of the cyclone track is available.

Published: 18th May 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 567 cyclone shelters and 7092 pucca buildings have been readied to accommodate them.

As many as 567 cyclone shelters and 7092 pucca buildings have been readied to accommodate them.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as cyclone Amphan, which has taken shape of very severe cyclonic storm, is predicted to skirt Odisha and make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh, the state government is not leaving anything to chance.

The government on Sunday decided to make preparations for evacuating 11 lakh people from low-lying and vulnerable areas of the coastal districts. As many as 567 cyclone shelters and 7092 pucca buildings have been readied to accommodate them.

However, a final decision on shifting of people will be taken after more definite picture of the cyclone track is available. As per the predicted path of the cyclone till now, people of around 700 villages along the sea coast are likely to be severely affected, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said.

The SRC said 12 coastal and adjoining districts have been put on high alert and asked to undertake required preparedness measures to effectively handle the situation. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have been instructed to remain fully prepared.

The administration of vulnerable districts have been directed to keep multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters in readiness and to identify other suitable RCC roofed public buildings for use as safe shelters in case of requirement.

The Collectors, State Disaster Response Force and other officers having satellite phones have been directed to recharge and keep them  ready for use. Besides, the digital mobile radio installed in six coastal districts have also been tested and kept ready for communication with Collectors, block development officers and others in case telephone and cell phone networks are down, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the very severe cyclonic storm Amphan will skirt Odisha coast and move fast across north-west Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on Wednesday as a very severe tropical storm.

“Amphan is expected to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm within 24 hours. It will move northwards then recurve north-northeastwards and move fast across north-west Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Island (Bangladesh) on Wednesday afternoon or evening as a very severe cyclonic storm,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall will likely occur at isolated places over Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected at many places in coastal Odisha, Koraput and Rayagada districts and at one or two places in remaining districts of the State during the period. The Met office has issued a red warning and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along Odisha coast from Monday. Those in the sea have been asked to return by Sunday night.

The SRC said there will be complete fishing ban from May 18 to 20. As per information received, all fishermen in Dhamra area of Bhadrak district have already returned to the shore, he said.National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in coastal districts like Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, and others, to handle any emergency situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cyclone Amphan
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp