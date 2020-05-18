Cyclone Amphan: Preparedness reviewed in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has requested Central utilities like Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and National Thermal Power Companies (NTPC) to preposition their manpower in districts likely to be affected by cyclone Amphan.

The request was made by Minister of State for Energy Dibya Sankar Mishra during his second review on cyclone preparedness with senior officers of the department, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), power distribution companies (discoms), PGCIL, NTPC and representatives of electrical contractors.

The Special Relief Commissioner was requested to extend necessary assistance to the power utilities of the State by providing manpower from NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Services and OFDC post-cyclone restoration of electrical infrastructure.

With the IMD predicting that four coastal districts of Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are likely to experience heavy rains accompanied by wind. Collectors of these districts were advised to keep man and machinery in readiness to tackle all eventualities of the cyclone.