Odisha villagers not afraid of Amphan but cyclone shelters

JAGATSINGHPUR: Unlike Fani, which hit the state a year back, there is no fear of cyclone Amphan among residents of coastal villages in the district. They are more afraid of being put up in cyclone shelters and schools, which have already been used as quarantine centres for housing migrant returnees.

Since villages in Kujang, Erasama, Balikuda and Paradip Municipality are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone, the residents have been advised to shit to safer places. But, since most schools and cyclone shelters have been converted into isolation units, the people are wary of shifting there.

The district administration has opened 318 temporary medical camps (TMCs) in 198 panchayats and six each in Jagatsinghpur and Paradip Municipalities for accommodating migrant workers. The TMCs have been set up in cyclone shelters, school and college buildings. The district administration has decided to vacate the centres by asking the inmates to remain in home quarantine.

Sources said as many as 42 multi-purpose cyclone shelters and 562 schools and anganwadi centres have been readied to accommodate people from areas likely to be hit by the cyclone. Sapan Singh, who stays with 150 other tribals in temporary houses on canal embankment in Chandura, Purohitpur and other areas under Jagatsinghpur Municipality, said during cyclones, people from the locality take shelter in Purohitpur school. But the school is being used as a TMC for migrant workers. “We are afraid of staying in the school during the cyclone as we fear getting infected,” he said.

Residents of Kantunia, Chatina, Ekarukha and other villages of Naugoan block too are reluctant to take shelter in local schools. Five people from Chatina village, who had tested positive for Covid-19, were staying at a quarantine centre at Kantunia schoo.

In Ambiki panchayat of Erasama block, a cyclone shelter at Baghadi village is being used as a TMC where 14 migrant workers were staying. The centre has been sanitised after the workers vacated the building. But, still around 500 villagers of Baghadi and Patana who have been using the school as a cyclone shelter are wary of staying there.

Sarpanch of Ambiki gram panchayat Saudamini Pradhan said she has made an alternative arrangement by selecting another primary school for the villagers. “I have assured the villagers that the TMCs in the panchayat were sanitised after the inmates vacated them.