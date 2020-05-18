Three years on, this drain project in Odisha on wrong track

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The much-needed drainage project at Sutahat Dagbar Sahi here is progressing at a snail’s pace with construction of 110 feet in the past three years. The open-drain has been posing danger to pedestrians in the area.

Residents alleged that they have been facing difficulties in approaching to their houses due to uncompleted drain. Despite several incidents of people falling into open drain, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has failed to take corrective measures. “We have been facing problem while walking in and out of our houses as the drain is yet to be covered with slabs,” said N Pushpa, a resident of Dagbar Sahi.

In 1960s, a drainage system was constructed by laying underground hume pipes at Sutahat Dagbar Sahi to drain out wastewater from 25 adjacent areas. However, in course of time, the hume pipes were blocked with silt resulting in waterlogging in the area. Considering the problem, the civic body had sanctioned `50 lakh for the project following which the existing hume pipe drain was demolished and work for construction of a 150-feet open drain with three feet width and four feet height was started in 2018.

While a stretch of 110 feet drain has been completed, the rest 40 feet is yet to be constructed. Sources said a few residents have constructed bathrooms and lavatories by encroaching the Government land in front of their houses, posing hurdles for construction of the drain.

CMC’s Deputy Executive Engineer Nanda Kishore Pal said the work cannot be progressed as an eviction drive is needed to clear the encroachments. “Three years have already been passed. We don’t know how much time is needed by the CMC to clear encroachments and complete the drain,” questioned locals.