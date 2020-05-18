STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three years on, this drain project in Odisha on wrong track

The much-needed drainage project at Sutahat Dagbar Sahi here is progressing at a snail’s pace with construction of 110 feet in the past three years.

Published: 18th May 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sutahat Dagbar Sahi drain.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The much-needed drainage project at Sutahat Dagbar Sahi here is progressing at a snail’s pace with construction of 110 feet in the past three years. The open-drain has been posing danger to pedestrians in the area.

Residents alleged that they have been facing difficulties in approaching to their houses due to uncompleted drain. Despite several incidents of people falling into open drain, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has failed to take corrective measures. “We have been facing problem while walking in and out of our houses as the drain is yet to be covered with slabs,” said N Pushpa, a resident of Dagbar Sahi.

In 1960s, a drainage system was constructed by laying underground hume pipes at Sutahat Dagbar Sahi to drain out wastewater from 25 adjacent areas. However, in course of time, the hume pipes were blocked with silt resulting in waterlogging in the area. Considering the problem, the civic body had sanctioned `50 lakh for the project following which the existing hume pipe drain was demolished and work for construction of a 150-feet open drain with three feet width and four feet height was started in 2018.

While a stretch of 110 feet drain has been completed, the rest 40 feet is yet to be constructed. Sources said a few residents have constructed bathrooms and lavatories by encroaching the Government land in front of their houses, posing hurdles for construction of the drain.

CMC’s Deputy Executive Engineer Nanda Kishore Pal said the work cannot be progressed as an eviction drive is needed to clear the encroachments. “Three years have already been passed. We don’t know how much time is needed by the CMC to clear encroachments and complete the drain,” questioned locals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sutahat Dagbar Sahi
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp