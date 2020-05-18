STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unable to arrange Aadhar, Odisha woman delivers baby on footpath near hospital

Her husband Sania and in-laws were informed by the locals that identity proof and Aadhar card were required to admit a patient in the port hospital.

Published: 18th May 2020 08:38 AM

Chumki after giving birth to the baby boy on footpath

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A homeless woman delivered a baby boy on the footpath just 50 metre away from the Port hospital here on Saturday night. She was identified as Chumki, wife of Sania Jena of Choudwar in Cuttack. She along with her husband and in-laws had come to the port town on tricycles recently to maintain their livelihood by seeking alms during the lockdown.

Sources said as the Cuttack administration imposed a curfew-like shutdown in the city in wake of the COVID pandemic, many beggars, including Chumki and her family came to Paradip since Jagatsinghpur district was then free from coronavirus cases.

At around 10 pm last night, Chumki developed labour pain. Her husband Sania and in-laws were informed by the locals that identity proof and Aadhar card were required to admit a patient in the port hospital. Since the pregnant woman did not have any of these, they decided to look for other options.

A few minutes later, Chumki delivered a baby boy on the footpath where the family was staying since their arrival in the port town. But her family members could not call 108 ambulance service for help as they did not have a mobile phone.

On being informed about the incident, IIC of Paradip Model police station Rajanikant Samal rang up the medical officer of Atharbanki hospital who sent an ambulance and admitted the mother and her baby to the Government facility for treatment. Sources said the condition of both Chumki and her baby is stable.

Chief Medical Officer of Port Hospital Prahallad Panda said, “After getting information about the woman, our health staff reached the spot and advised family members to admit her and the newborn in the port hospital. However, they shifted her to the Government-run hospital in Atharbanki.”

He stated that a patient admitted to the Port hospital needs to produce passbook and Aadhar card to avail cash incentive under Janani Suraksha Yojana. However, these documents are not required for delivery, he added.

