20 test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur after no active cases

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hours after the Health Department announced that there are no COVID-19 active cases in Jagatsinghpur, the district reported 20 new cases on Monday. This is the biggest spike in positive cases in Jagatsinghpur so far.

While 19 are from Nuagaon block, one belongs to Kujang. All of them were lodged in quarantine centres. Of the 19 patients, 18 had returned from West Bengal and one from Tamil Nadu and they were lodged at the temporary COVID care centre set up at Naugaon Polytechnic College. The centre that houses 118 more returnees, has been sealed.

The other COVID-19 positive patient is from Pandua under Kujang block and he had returned from West Bengal on Saturday. He was quarantined at the COVID care centre at Pandua High School, which has another 31 returnees. Block officials rushed to the centre and sealed it. Swab samples of other inmates would be sent for test.

Virus reaches Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: Two returnees were found positive for coronavirus in Kandhamal district on Monday. The patients belong to Daringbadi and Balliguda and were lodged in a quarantine centre at Rantanga village under Phringia block with 20 others.

They had returned from Kerala and Tamil Nadu on May 10. They have been shifted to KIMS Covid-19 hospital at Bhubaneswar. The quarantine centre has been sanitised and sealed.