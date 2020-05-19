STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

20 test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur after no active cases

Of the 19 patients, 18 had returned from West Bengal and one from Tamil Nadu and they were lodged at the temporary COVID care centre set up at Naugaon Polytechnic College.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus; nurse; doctor; masks

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hours after the Health Department announced that there are no COVID-19 active cases in Jagatsinghpur, the district reported 20 new cases on Monday. This is the biggest spike in positive cases in Jagatsinghpur so far.

While 19 are from Nuagaon block, one belongs to Kujang. All of them were lodged in quarantine centres. Of the 19 patients, 18 had returned from West Bengal and one from Tamil Nadu and they were lodged at the temporary COVID care centre set up at Naugaon Polytechnic College. The centre that houses 118 more returnees, has been sealed.

The other COVID-19 positive patient is from Pandua under Kujang block and he had returned from West Bengal on Saturday. He was quarantined at the COVID care centre at Pandua High School, which has another 31 returnees. Block officials rushed to the centre and sealed it. Swab samples of other inmates would be sent for test.

Virus reaches Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: Two returnees were found positive for coronavirus in Kandhamal district on Monday. The patients belong to Daringbadi and Balliguda and were lodged in a quarantine centre at Rantanga village under Phringia block with 20 others.

They had returned from Kerala and Tamil Nadu on May 10. They have been shifted to KIMS Covid-19 hospital at Bhubaneswar. The quarantine centre has been sanitised and sealed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Jagatsinghpur
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp