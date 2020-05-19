42 cyclone shelters readied

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Principal Secretary of Industry Department Hemant Sharma, who has been deputed to Jagatsingpur to monitor the cyclone situation, directed district officials on Monday to shift people from vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters and ensure that there is no violation of social distancing norms in the facilities.

Reviewing the preparations here, Sharma asked officials to stock relief materials, drinking water, medicines at the cyclone shelters and ensure road clearance, restoration of telecommunication networks, supply of power and cattle feed to people immediately after the weather clears.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said 42 multiple cyclone shelters have been readied and people from low-lying areas will be shifted to these facilities on Tuesday. As many as 26 mehanised boats and 40 general boats will be pressed for rescue operations. SP Prakash R attended the meeting.