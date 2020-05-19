STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amphan shadow over North Odisha

650 km south of Paradip, storm headed towards WB-Bangladesh coast

Published: 19th May 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

A group of fishermen shifting a boat to a safer place at Sandhkud area in Paradip as warning over Amphan was issued on Monday | AMARNATH PARIDA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amphan, this year’s maiden cyclone, turned monstrous over the Bay of Bengal as it intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and continued its northward journey over the sea. So far, it has stayed clear of Odisha.

Almost 650 km south of Paradip, it was moving at a speed of about six nautical mile and headed towards West Bengal-Bangladesh coast, keeping a safe distance from Odisha but on the way, its large cloud band and wind radii could impact north coastal districts by inducing strong wind and pounding rains.India Meteorological Department said the system will move northwards for some time and then north-northeastwards across north-west Bay of Bengal.

“It is likely to cross WB-Bangladesh between Digha and Hatiya Island close to Sundarbans by Wednesday evening as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speed gusting up to 185 km per hour,” said IMD, Odisha, Director HR Biswas.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre said satellite imagery showed an expansive system spanning 600 nautical miles that  continued to consolidate. “The cyclone has also maintained a sharply-outlined 10 nautical mile round eye,” it said.

The cyclone, it said, is in a favorable environment with moderate vertical wind shear. Amphan will continue to track generally northward in the Bay of Bengal along the western periphery and favourable conditions will continue to promote further intensification to a peak of 150 knots over the next 12 hours. However, as it approaches the land, increasing vertical wind shear will begin to weaken the system down to 85 knots by Wednesday just after landfall south of Kolkata.

Wind speed may reach 95 km per hour along and off north Odisha coast on Wednesday morning. Thereafter, wind speed gusting up to 135 km will prevail in the same region, Biswas said.Under its influence, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts will experience heavy rainfall and strong winds reaching a speed of 120 km. Many other coastal districts would report rain and squally weather over the next two days.

The IMD issued an orange warning for Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts and heavy rainfall at one or two places in Khurda, Puri and Cuttack districts during the same period. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea while tidal surge is predicted too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp