Baby swapping: Mob ransacks Mayurbhanj collectorate in Odisha over DNA test

BARIPADA: Tension ran high at Mayurbhanj collectorate on Monday after irate people of Jambani village stormed into the office and attempted to assault Collector Vineet Bhardwaj over their demand for a DNA test of a newborn in connection with a baby swapping case at PRM Medical College here.

The incident took place at around 12 pm when Bhardwaj was in a meeting with other officials. The mob which included women ransacked his office and tried to attack him. They alleged that the police and district administration were delaying DNA test of the child as a result of which, his parents are being denied his custody. Police rushed to the spot and brought the villagers to local police station.

On April 26, two women, both named Raibari Singh, had given birth at PRM Medical College and Hospital (MCH). While one of them is the wife of Kartik Singh of Jambani village in Baripada Sadar block, another is married to Brajamohan Singh of Chipat-Astia village in Kuliona block. Kartik’s wife had a normal delivery while Brajamohan’s wife underwent a C-section.

The babies were admitted to SNCU and on May 5, the son of Kartik was discharged while Brajamohan’s son continued to remain under treatment. However, confused by the name of the mothers, the nurses had reportedly exchanged the babies.

When Brajamohan’s son died on Monday last, nurses verified the delivery records again to realise the mistake and asked Kartik to bring the baby to the MCH for vaccination. On reaching the MCH, the infant was taken back from Kartik’s wife by the nurses who also asked him to sign on a document that read that his ailing son had died.

MCH Superintendent BN Mohapatra had then assured that the baby will be handed over to his real parents after a DNA test. IIC of Baripada town police station, Birendra Senapati said of 80 persons had been detained over the incident and later in the evening, eight were arrested.