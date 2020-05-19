STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Baby swapping: Mob ransacks Mayurbhanj collectorate in Odisha over DNA test

The mob alleged that the police and district administration were delaying DNA test of the child as a result of which, his parents are being denied his custody.

Published: 19th May 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Eight people were arrested in Baripada for ransacking the Collectorate

Eight people were arrested in Baripada for ransacking the Collectorate. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high at Mayurbhanj collectorate on Monday after irate people of Jambani village stormed into the office and attempted to assault Collector Vineet Bhardwaj over their demand for a DNA test of a newborn in connection with a baby swapping case at PRM Medical College here.

The incident took place at around 12 pm when Bhardwaj was in a meeting with other officials. The mob which included women ransacked his office and tried to attack him. They alleged that the police and district administration were delaying DNA test of the child as a result of which, his parents are being denied his custody. Police rushed to the spot and brought the villagers to local police station.

On April 26, two women, both named Raibari Singh, had given birth at PRM Medical College and Hospital (MCH). While one of them is the wife of Kartik Singh of Jambani village in Baripada Sadar block, another is married to Brajamohan Singh of Chipat-Astia village in Kuliona block. Kartik’s wife had a normal delivery while Brajamohan’s wife underwent a C-section.

The babies were admitted to SNCU and on May 5, the son of Kartik was discharged while Brajamohan’s son continued to remain under treatment. However, confused by the name of the mothers, the nurses had reportedly exchanged the babies.

When Brajamohan’s son died on Monday last, nurses verified the delivery records again to realise the mistake and asked Kartik to bring the baby to the MCH for vaccination. On reaching the MCH, the infant was taken back from Kartik’s wife by the nurses who also asked him to sign on a document that read that his ailing son had died.

MCH Superintendent BN Mohapatra had then assured that the baby will be handed over to his real parents after a DNA test. IIC of Baripada town police station, Birendra Senapati said of 80 persons had been detained over the incident and later in the evening, eight were arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mayurbhanj Collectorate Odisha DNA test Baripada DNA test
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp