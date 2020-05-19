STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Double whammy for Ganjam

However, in a silver lining amid the crisis, 40 persons were discharged from the Covid hospital after recovering from the disease.

Published: 19th May 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At a time when Ganjam district is struggling with steady rise in coronavirus cases, the cyclone Amphan has emerged as a cause of concern for locals.

The Meteorological department’s prediction of heavy rains accompanied by strong wind has slum dwellers and those living in thatched houses worried. They could not repair their dwellings owing to the lockdown.
Similar is the plight of farmers, who could not sell their produce due to the restrictions and are now worried about their crops getting damaged in the rains. Over 5 lakh tonne paddy is stocked at open threshing grounds across the district.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 15 new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the district. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 307. However, in a silver lining amid the crisis, 40 persons were discharged from the Covid hospital after recovering from the disease.

The body  the 42-year-old man of Haripur village in Jaganathprasad block, who died at the Covid hospital two days back, was cremated on the day. His swab sample test report had tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Still, the deceased’s family members were asked not bring his body to his native village. After waiting for a while outside the morgue of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, the family was given his body and was cremated in the presence of hospital staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp