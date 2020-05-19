Double whammy for Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At a time when Ganjam district is struggling with steady rise in coronavirus cases, the cyclone Amphan has emerged as a cause of concern for locals.

The Meteorological department’s prediction of heavy rains accompanied by strong wind has slum dwellers and those living in thatched houses worried. They could not repair their dwellings owing to the lockdown.

Similar is the plight of farmers, who could not sell their produce due to the restrictions and are now worried about their crops getting damaged in the rains. Over 5 lakh tonne paddy is stocked at open threshing grounds across the district.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 15 new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the district. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 307. However, in a silver lining amid the crisis, 40 persons were discharged from the Covid hospital after recovering from the disease.

The body the 42-year-old man of Haripur village in Jaganathprasad block, who died at the Covid hospital two days back, was cremated on the day. His swab sample test report had tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Still, the deceased’s family members were asked not bring his body to his native village. After waiting for a while outside the morgue of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, the family was given his body and was cremated in the presence of hospital staff.