Evacuation headache as amphan closes in

Around 600 migrants who were quarantined and tested negative for Covid-19 have been discharged from the TMCs on Monday.

The disaster-ready Odisha Fire Service takes stock of Amphan preparedness, in Bhubaneswar on Monday | irfana

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration seems to be in a tight spot to combat the ‘dual challenge’ of cyclone Amphan amid the coronavirus pandemic.As some cyclone shelters have been converted into temporary medical centres (TMCs) for Covid-19, the administration is facing problem to make other arrangements for evacuation of people. Of total 25 cyclone shelters in the district, 12 are now being used for TMCs.

Though the cyclonic storm is likely to affect four coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, the district administration has instructed the Block Development Officers (BDOs) to arrange alternate school buildings and shift people living in kutcha houses by Tuesday afternoon.
Project Director of DRDA Abdaal M Akhtar said, “We are focusing on five blocks - Nischintakoili, Mahanga, Niali, Kantapada and Salepur - as these are located adjacent to Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts and may witness heavy rains and strong winds owing to the impact of the cyclone. Hence, Tehsildars and BDOs of these five blocks have been alerted to take all precautionary measures and make necessary arrangements.”

Similarly, out of total 633 TMCs set up in the district, 612 are located in rural areas where as many as 9,846 migrants returned from different states have been quarantined. Even as the administration claims to have entrusted Sarpanch, panchayat and local health officials to look after the TMCs, the chances of disruption of services in the TMCs can’t be denied once the cyclone hit.

“As the cyclone is expected to affect the services at TMCs, we are trying to ease the load by discharging those who have tested negative for Covid-19 with advice to undergo home quarantine for the rest days,” said Sub-Collector and District Covid-19 Nodal Officer Subhransu Mishra.

Around 600 migrants who were quarantined and tested negative for Covid-19 have been discharged from the TMCs on Monday. Sarpanchs have been instructed to keep adequate drinking water and dry food at TMCs at least for three days, said a senior official.

