Odisha extends lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government extended lockdown to fight Covid-19 till May 31 midnight and left the decision on delineation of red, green and orange zones with the district collectors/municipal commissioners. They will take the decision in consultation with the Health and Family Welfare department based on the parameters fixed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on a dynamic basis.

According to the order issued by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena, the parameters for delineation of zones will include total active cases, active cases per lakh population, doubling rate of the cases calculated over seven days, case fatality rate, testing ratio (number of tests per lakh population) and sample positivity ratio (confirmation rate).

The order said the sub-district administrative units, panchayats and cluster of panchayats will be delineated as containment and buffer zones by local authorities in consultation with the Health and Family Welfare department. The local authorities will conduct detailed analysis taking into consideration the geographical spread of cases, contacts and zone of influence in terms of disease spread. Decision regarding identification and implementation of containment and buffer zones will be guided by instructions issued by the Health department.

The SRC said restrictions applicable to containment zones will also be applicable to temporary medical camps (TMCs) accommodating returnees who have contributed significantly to a large number of Covid-19 positive cases. If required, buffer zones around the TMCs will be delineated, he said and added that Covid care centres and Covid hospitals will be treated at the same level as containment zones.

Jena said inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the states and Union Territories will be permitted. Besides, intra-state movement of two wheelers, private vehicles, official vehicles and taxis including cabs by aggregators like Ola and Uber will also be allowed, he said.

Outlining the implementation of lockdown 4.0, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said gram panchayats will be the administrative unit. In containment zones, there will be intensive contact tracing, house to house surveillance and other clinical interventions, he said.

The Chief Secretary said hotels and restaurants will remain closed. However, the canteens meant for health personnel, police, government offices, stranded persons, railway stations, quarantine centres and bus depots can run, he said and added that the restaurants can operate their kitchen for home delivery.

Agricultural, industrial and economic activities will restart by complying with Covid-19 restrictions, he said and added that night curfew will be strictly implemented from 7 pm to 7 am.

