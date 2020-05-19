STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha man spends wedding money to feed poor amid COVID-19 lockdown

Milan Sahoo's parents had big plans but he had managed to persuade them to spend the money kept for the wedding feast towards providing food to the distressed.

Published: 19th May 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 11:17 AM

Milan Sahoo helps a man while serving food

Milan Sahoo helps a man while serving food. (Photo| EPS)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: COVID-19 and the lockdown have left the needy people in even more tough conditions. The shelterless are facing the worst times of their life. In such tough times, several individuals have come forward to help the poor, restoring man’s faith in humanity.

Milan Sahoo of Thoria Sahi is utilising the money kept aside for his marriage to serve food to the distressed. The marriage is scheduled on June 28, and his parents had big plans but he had managed to persuade them to spend the money kept for the wedding feast towards providing food to the distressed.

On a mission to serve cooked food to as many distressed people he can reach out to during the lockdown period, he started the feeding programme soon after Janata Curfew was declared by the Prime Minister. The 31-year-old, who runs a catering unit from his family house, has been feeding around 300 distressed people daily at different localities in the city with the help of local police.

"I have decided to have a low-key wedding with strict social distancing. Instead of hosting a lavish feast, I have spent Rs 3.46 lakh towards providing cooked food to distressed," said Milan.

By using the manpower of his catering unit, cooked food is being prepared and packed in hygienic manner at his unit and served to distressed people with the help of his family, friends and local police, he said adding that it gives him immense pleasure to serve the distressed and needy.

Known for his social work initiatives since college days, Milan is trained in first aid, rescue, civil defense and is a volunteer of St John Ambulance.

