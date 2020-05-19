STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

State awaits Centre’s nod for CAMPA projects

Odisha had submitted an annual plan of `804 cr to MoEF in Feb for various projects

Published: 19th May 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With no restriction on labour intensive works, the State Government is anxiously waiting for approval of its projects worth over Rs 800 crore submitted under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for generating employment.

The State Government has submitted an annual plan of Rs 803.65 crore to the Ministry of Forest and Environment in February. This is part of proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore received by the Centre from all the states.Odisha had proposed to take up plantation activities in 4355.35 ha in the current financial year and another area of 4,000 ha will be taken up for compensatory afforestation in 2021-22. As of now the State has already diverted an area of 55534.40 ha of forest area for non-forest activities. It has planned to cover an area of 72606.57 ha under compensatory afforestation to salvage the loss of green cover. Forest cover in 65,000 ha of land have been restored, sources in Forest department said.

“It has been planned to take up plantation in 1,500 ha at the rate of 1,600 plants per hectare in the current fiscal. An ambitious target was set to grow 5.71 crore seedlings for the purpose of plantation, special projects, distribution and root trainer seedlings,” the sources added.

The proposed major activities include block plantation, assisted natural regeneration, bald hill plantation, maintenance of previous year plantation, fodder and fruit-bearing plantation, bamboo culture, soil and moisture conservation and wildlife management.

With a large number of migrant workers returning to the State, the Government will be be able to provide employment to these people under CAMPA programmes, sources said.The State had utilised Rs 860 crore CAMPA fund in activities other than plantation like drinking water, housing, skill development and afforestation in 2018-19 as per the relaxed norms to expand the area of activities to improve living condition of people affected by mining.

In August last year, the State had received highest Rs 5933.98 crore CAMPA fund in the country. It received Rs 2,644 crore in 9 years between 2009-10 and 2017-18.Announcing the second tranche of measures to ameliorate the hardships faced specifically by daily wage earners, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said Centre has received proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore to help generate employment for tribals in afforestation activities. “Considering the monsoon is approaching, these projects will kick off soon,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp