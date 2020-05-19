STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vessels moved from harbour

Similarly, the Gopalpur Port authorities have cancelled all inward movement of vessels and the port vacated.

Published: 19th May 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP/BERHAMPUR:The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) shifted 20 vessels from its harbour and moved them to the outer anchorage area on Monday for safety in wake of the impending cyclone. All employees, except a few from the Marine wing, have also been evacuated from the port to avert any eventuality.

PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy informed that a storm warning  signal 2 has been hoisted at Paradip Port to warn vessels leaving the port about the cyclone. Cargo operation has been stopped and port area cordoned to prevent people from coming close to it since there is a possibility of materials hitting them due to strong wind. “All equipment and cranes have been tied up and secured at private container terminals,” he added.
This apart, six cyclone shelters in the port area have been readied to accommodate people during the cyclone. The port trust will provide them food, masks and ensure social distancing in the shelters.
The port has deployed four teams to clear uprooted trees from roads.

Similarly, the Gopalpur Port authorities have cancelled all inward movement of vessels and the port vacated. All the vessels that are to move out of the port have been asked to do so before the cyclone enters Odisha coast. Road traffic of trucks has also been suspended till the weather clears.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp