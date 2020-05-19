Vessels moved from harbour

By Express News Service

PARADIP/BERHAMPUR:The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) shifted 20 vessels from its harbour and moved them to the outer anchorage area on Monday for safety in wake of the impending cyclone. All employees, except a few from the Marine wing, have also been evacuated from the port to avert any eventuality.

PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy informed that a storm warning signal 2 has been hoisted at Paradip Port to warn vessels leaving the port about the cyclone. Cargo operation has been stopped and port area cordoned to prevent people from coming close to it since there is a possibility of materials hitting them due to strong wind. “All equipment and cranes have been tied up and secured at private container terminals,” he added.

This apart, six cyclone shelters in the port area have been readied to accommodate people during the cyclone. The port trust will provide them food, masks and ensure social distancing in the shelters.

The port has deployed four teams to clear uprooted trees from roads.

Similarly, the Gopalpur Port authorities have cancelled all inward movement of vessels and the port vacated. All the vessels that are to move out of the port have been asked to do so before the cyclone enters Odisha coast. Road traffic of trucks has also been suspended till the weather clears.