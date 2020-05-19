With 68 new cases, State tally rises to 896

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Monday recorded 68 more Covid-19 positive cases, including 67 migrant workers who recently returned from other states. The Capital, however, was declared free from active cases after the recovery of three persons on the day.

The fresh cases have been reported from 11 districts, Kandhamal being the new addition. While the total number of cases swelled to 896 on Monday, infection spread to 23 districts. No case has been reported from seven districts.

Health department sources said the highest of 20 new cases have been registered in Jagatsinghpur, followed by 16 in Jajpur, 15 in Ganjam, four in Puri, three each in Kendrapara and Nayagarh, two each in Kandhamal and Balangir, one each in Cuttack, Khurda and Boudh.

Most of them are migrants and had recently returned from West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. They were all placed in quarantine centres besides one person, who is a contact of previous case in Puri.

The migrants returning from various States continued to fuel the number of cases as of the total 896 cases recorded so far, 774 are imported, most of which from Surat and West Bengal.

The number of active cases now stands at 615 after 57 more Covid patients, including 40 from Ganjam, five from Jagatsinghpur, four from Mayurbhanj, three from Bhubaneswar, two from Balangir and one each from Sundargarh, Balasore and Kendrapara recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Ganjam tops the Covid-19 tally in the State with 307 cases, followed by Jajpur (137), Balasore (119), Bhadrak (74), Khurda (60), Kendrapara (30), Puri (29), Sundargarh (27), Cuttack (23), Jagatsinghpur (25), Angul (15), Mayurbhanj (11) and Nayagarh (9).

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said Odisha has been recognised as a successful model across the country as it scored high in several parameters, including the number of affected persons.