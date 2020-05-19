STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With 68 new cases, State tally rises to 896

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said Odisha has been recognised as a successful model across the country as it scored high in several parameters, including the number of affected persons.

Published: 19th May 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Monday recorded 68 more Covid-19 positive cases, including 67 migrant workers who recently returned from other states. The Capital, however, was declared free from active cases  after the recovery of three persons on the day.

The fresh cases have been reported from 11 districts, Kandhamal being the new addition. While the total number of cases swelled to 896 on Monday, infection spread to 23 districts. No case has been reported from seven districts.

Health department sources said the highest of 20 new cases have been registered in Jagatsinghpur, followed by 16 in Jajpur, 15 in Ganjam, four in Puri, three each in Kendrapara and Nayagarh, two each in Kandhamal and Balangir, one each in Cuttack, Khurda and Boudh.

Most of them are migrants and had recently returned from West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. They were all placed in quarantine centres besides one person, who is a contact of previous case in Puri.

The migrants returning from various States continued to fuel the number of cases as of the total 896 cases recorded so far, 774 are imported, most of which from Surat and West Bengal.

The number of active cases now stands at 615 after 57 more Covid patients, including 40 from Ganjam, five from Jagatsinghpur, four from Mayurbhanj, three from Bhubaneswar, two from Balangir and one each from Sundargarh, Balasore and Kendrapara recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Ganjam tops the Covid-19 tally in the State with 307 cases, followed by Jajpur (137), Balasore (119), Bhadrak (74), Khurda (60), Kendrapara (30), Puri (29), Sundargarh (27), Cuttack (23), Jagatsinghpur (25), Angul (15), Mayurbhanj (11) and Nayagarh (9).

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said Odisha has been recognised as a successful model across the country as it scored high in several parameters, including the number of affected persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp